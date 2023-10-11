Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

GRIDIRON GREATNESS-Week 7 (10-10-23)

Top sights, sounds and moments from the week in local prep and college football!
Top sights, sounds and moments from the week in prep and college football in South Dakota, Northwest Iowa & Southwest Minnesota!
By Zach Borg
Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As the calander flips to October the action on the local high school football scene is getting faster and more frenetic as the push for postseason gets heated!

Click on the video viewer to take a look back at some of the top sights, sounds and moments from the week in football in South Dakota, Northwest Iowa & Southwest Minnesota!

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Authorities said the semitruck was driving east on a main road when the motorcycle going...
11-year-old killed when dirt bike crashes into semitruck, sheriff’s office says
Davin Tukua, 16, was killed in a three-vehicle accident on Saturday afternoon.
16-year-old killed in crash hours before homecoming dance
A sign warns hikers to be aware of rattlesnakes in Badlands National Park in South Dakota....
Avera Medical Minute: 10-year-old boy survives rattlesnake bite
One dead after shooting incident near Mitchell
Rapid City man named as deceased in Spearfish crash

Latest News

Dell Rapids Quarterback Jack Henry is our Karl's TV & Appliance Athlete of the Week
Dell Rapids standout Jack Henry taking his own path on way to SDSU
Thomas Vanek is first Stampede player to have jersey retired
Thomas Vanek is the first Stampede player to have jersey retired
Bob Nielson knows his 10th-ranked Coyotes must continue to improve against tough Missouri...
Bob Nielson knows his 10th-ranked Coyotes must continue to improve against Missouri Valley foes
2nd-ranked Dell Rapids volleyball team gets sweep of Vermillion
Dell Rapids volleyball team cruises to sweep of Vermillion