Groundbreaking held for Ridgeview on Foster housing development

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A groundbreaking for a 60-unit housing development in Mitchell took place Wednesday.

The development aims to attract and retain the workforce in Mitchell and is moving forward thanks to a collaboration between the City of Mitchell, Mitchell Area Development Corporation and Avera.

Most recently, $2.4 million in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has been finalized for this project.

The project was announced in 2019 when Avera donated 22 acres of land valued at $750,000 near Avera Queen of Peace Hospital to be developed into housing for middle-income workers.

According to Avera Health, it was clear that infrastructure costs like streets, gutter and sewer would make it hard to keep homes affordable.

“That’s where Sen. Rounds entered in. When project organizers contacted him with this dilemma, he was more than happy to advocate for this project,” said Terry Sabers, president of Mitchell Area Housing Inc.

Ridgeview on Foster will include around 60 housing units.

“Mitchell is a great place to settle and raise a family. But if families can’t find an affordable place to live, they won’t consider us. Housing is simply a basic need,” said Hilary Rockwell, MD, regional president and CEO of Avera Queen of Peace Hospital in Mitchell. “When we are able to fill open positions and attract new people to Mitchell, it has a positive impact for our local economy. It also helps ensure quality health care close to home. That’s why Avera was pleased to be able to donate and earmark this land for affordable housing.”

Avera said that several lots will be reserved for Mitchell Technical College’s home construction program. “These students, under the direction of their instructors, build fine houses and this is just another way that we can partner in this community development,” Sabers said.

“We hope to share our vision that this is not a government-subsidized low-income housing project, although such projects are important to our community’s infrastructure. Rather, these are homes that people will own in a nice, residential neighborhood,” Sabers said.

“This project will address the challenge of affordable housing here in Mitchell and this barrier to attracting workforce to our community,” said Mitchell Mayor Bob Everson. “Local businesses have made it clear that they have the capacity to add jobs yet struggle to recruit and retain workers due to the lack of this type of housing. Thanks to the funding pieces that have come together, plans to develop this donated land can now move forward. I believe in this project, I’m excited about it and I want to see it come to fruition.”

