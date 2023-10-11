Avera Medical Minute
Iowa pharmacist talks widespread shortage of two chemo drugs

Iowa pharmacist talks widespread shortage of two chemo drugs
Iowa pharmacist talks widespread shortage of two chemo drugs(Libbie Randall | KCRG)
By Libbie Randall
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Cancer centers across the country are experiencing a shortage of two medications: cisplatin and carboplatin. Several locations in Iowa are among them.

For ten years, Dana McDougall has worked as a pharmacist, helping patients heal. This is the first time he’s ever had to delay or alter a patients’ treatment because the medication wasn’t readily available.

“This summer it got to a point where I was getting one in but not the other and so we would have to change everyone to that drug and the all of the sudden it would change and I could get the other one in but not this one,” he told TV9.

Cisplatin and Carboplatin are both used by patients going through chemotherapy. Often times, if one isn’t available, a patient can be prescribed the other.

Which is why so many cancer centers are feeling the impact of this shortage.

“For some of our patients we were eager in trying to send them to larger centers like the University of Iowa or Mayo Clinic, but they themselves were having trouble getting the medications so there really wasn’t anything we could do in that scenario,” said McDougall.

Among 29 cancer centers across the country, a survey by the National Comprehensive Cancer Network found more than 70% reported an insufficient supply of carboplatin and almost 60% still see a shortage of cisplatin.

While they wait for a resolution, pharmacists make every effort to continue helping patients.

“We are starting to see some easing of the situation specifically with these two medications. Cisplat I’ve been able to get in pretty easily, unfortunately of the two medications it’s the one we use the less of. We use more carboplatin,” said McDougall.

