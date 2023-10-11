Avera Medical Minute
No injuries in structure fire at Redwood Estates apartment building

Tuesday night structure fire at Redwood Estates apartment building
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Just before 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday night, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a reported structure fire at Redwood Estates.

Metro Communications Dispatch indicated that they were receiving reports of smoke coming from an apartment building. The first arriving fire company confirmed a working structure fire with smoke coming from the first floor of the building.

Fire crews quickly entered the structure to search for any occupants. The main body of fire was extinguished in 5 minutes. Crews remained on scene for several hours to ensure the fire was completely extinguished.

There were no civilian or firefighter injuries. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

