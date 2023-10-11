One More Nice Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to see plenty of sunshine to start off our Wednesday, but we’ll see clouds increasing later today. High temperatures will be in the 60s around the region. The wind will start to pick up a little, as well, especially in central South Dakota. Overnight, we’ll start to see some showers move into southern parts of the region with lows falling into the 40s.

Some big changes are coming to the forecast tomorrow. A big storm system will bring rain chances through Thursday, Thursday night, and Friday. This system could bring heavy rainfall, strong wind gusts, and cooler temperatures to the region. We could see 2 to 3 inches of rain in southern parts of the region once this system is done. Wind gusts will be between 45 and 55 mph. If you’re headed out west, they’ll be dealing with snow in the Black Hills. Snowfall amounts in the higher elevations could get up to one foot. Because of this, Thursday and Friday will be First Alert Weather Days for the entire Dakota News Now viewing area.

Over the weekend, we’ll dry out, but we’re going to be cool. Highs will only be in the 40s and 50s. It looks like we’ll start off next week dry but highs will stay in the 50s. The low 60s should be back by next Tuesday.

