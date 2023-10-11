One Sioux Falls: Golf numbers strong; new Elmwood Golf Course Clubhouse previewed

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Despite a slow start for golf this spring, numbers have fully rebounded at city courses.

Justin Arlt, Sioux Falls Golf market manager, and Tory Miedema, park development specialist with Sioux Falls Parks & Recreation, both spoke.

This spring was a slow start for golf, but Arlt says golf has fully rebounded — city courses are seeing a record number of golfers, partly due to a lot of new faces getting started with golf in the city.

Better playing services and a broader range of events have contributed to strong numbers, as well.

Additionally, over 24 corporate outings this year raised over a quarter of a million dollars for charities.

Much has been done to improve conditions in city golfing spaces, such as renovating the irrigation pond at Elmwood and adding synthetic turf to the practice areas at Kuehn Park.

Elmwood Golf Course Clubhouse plans

“The current clubhouse is very small, served its useful life, and will serve our city for another 50 years,” said Director of Parks and Recreation Don Kearney. “The new clubhouse will be a state-of-the-art facility that will be a source of pride for our entire community.”

There will be a continued partnership with the First Tee program — a space will be constructed to house their operations.

The Hall of Fame will be relocated to the main entrance of the new clubhouse.

Construction will start in the spring of 2024, with completion set for the spring of 2025.

The project is a collaboration between the City of Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation, Landscapes Golf Management, and First Tee of South Dakota.

