Rapid City man arrested after Pierre bridge chase

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After being chased back-and-forth by law enforcement across the Missouri River bridge in Pierre, a Rapid City man was arrested and taken into custody.

According to DRG News, 24-year-old Kale Kerstiens was arrested Friday afternoon at 3:45 p.m. Information from the Pierre Police Department says officers were dispatched because someone in the 1100 block of Woodriver Drive was reportedly driving at excessive speeds and had struck a mailbox.

Kerstiens, then drove over the bridge to Fort Pierre and struck multiple traffic cones. He then drove back across the bridge into Pierre, turned around again and drove back across the bridge into Fort Pierre. There, officers and a Stanley County Deputy were able to get the vehicle stopped. During the investigation, officers determined Kerstiens had been consuming alcohol and was in possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kerstiens was ultimately arrested and taken to the Hughes County Jail on the charges of DUI 1st, Driving While Suspended, Reckless Driving, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Open Container in a Motor Vehicle, Hit and Run, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

