Soccer semi-finals see all 4 Girls/Boys top seeds advance to Saturday’s title games

HARRISBURG and SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Harrisburg girls advanced to Saturday’s AA title game where they will take on #1 Mitchell after a 4-0 win over Lincoln Tuesday night. Ilee Neermeyer was brilliant in goal for the Pats but the Tigers dominated the action getting first half goals from Reg Stoeser and Hailee Christensen and then Elsie Odney had the goal of the night from a very sharp angle to seal the win.

The Kernels and Aberdeen went to overtime tied at 2-2 at Joe Quintal Field. And top-seeded Mitchell came away with a 5-4 win in penalty kicks.

In boys soccer, despite a great game in goal from Jefferson’s Carter Locy, the top-ranked Lincoln boys advanced with a 2nd half goal in a 1-0 win over the Cavaliers. And Nickolas North had a career day at McEneaney Field when he scored the first 3 goals for the Knights in a 4-0 win over RC Stevens earning a spot in Saturday’s title game against Lincoln.

It will be #1 against #2 in both the boys and girls “AA” title games.

