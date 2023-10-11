Avera Medical Minute
Storm Lake Elementary School placed on lockdown, juvenile suspects taken into custody

(Clemens v. Vogelsang / CC BY 2.0)
By Dean Welte
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
STORM LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - Police were called to an elementary school in Storm Lake, Iowa after a 911 call came in reporting a possible shooting threat.

According to the Storm Lake Police Department, the call came in at 7:54 a.m. during the morning drop-off period for Storm Lake Elementary School. Because of this, police say officers and school staff immediately escorted students into the building and to their respective classrooms. Police say the school was then placed on lockdown with Storm Lake Police Officers and Buena Vista County sheriff’s deputies positioned in and outside the building.

Other schools in the area were also put on lockdown as a precautionary measure.

As of about 10 a.m., Storm Lake Police say they have taken three juveniles into custody for questioning.

Police say there is no active threat at this time and all lockdowns have been lifted.

“We understand that this incident may have caused fear, concern, and worry, and we want to assure you that the safety and well-being of your children is our top priority. To further ensure their security, there will be an increased police presence at all schools today,” said the Storm Lake Police Department in a post on Facebook.

