Summit Carbon Solutions offers grants, landowners skeptical

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission denied Summit Carbon Solutions’ CO2 pipeline permit in September, the company is taking a new approach.

“You might call it a new leaf. We are committed to working with counties across the state of South Dakota to find a path through. We heard the PUC loud and clear,” said Sabrina Zenor.

Spokesperson Sabrina Zenor described a new grant offer to emergency managers of every affected county.

“We are starting with a $50,000 base grant and then offering $1,000 in addition for every mile that we are touching in that county,” said Zenor.

Brown County landowner Craig Schaunaman maintains his skepticism.

“It looks like they’re trying to buy their way into the counties rather than work their way into the counties,” Schaunaman said.

In McPherson County, landowner Mark Lampa points to Summit Carbon Solutions’ activity outside of the state.

“In North Dakota, they are still asking the state Public Service Commission to preempt the county ordinances that have been put in place up there. So they haven’t changed strategies everywhere,” said Lampa.

Zenor said the pipeline company will resubmit its application when it has a new route established in the state.

“We are committed to working with counties across the state to get that path forward,” said Zenor. “We had acquired almost 75% of voluntary easements across the county.”

Dakota News Now asked if the percentage was per person or parcel.

“It’s mileage, its landowners, and its number of parcels,” Zenor said. “So there are a couple of different ways to count that, generally speaking, that 73 to 75% is across. It’s an equalizer. It’s all those numbers are right around that same percentage, maybe give or take one or 2%.”

While Summit Carbon Solutions takes a new softer approach, Schaunaman reviews the attorney fees for defending his land against the pipeline company for eminent domain condemnation filings. Summit dismissed them after their application was denied.

“We are going to try to recoup those costs. Whether we can or not will be up to the court’s decision,” said Schaunaman.

And Zenor points to the future.

“Energy viability in the state of South Dakota lies in the hands of carbon sequestration,” said Zenor.

