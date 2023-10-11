‘Take Back the Night’ bringing awareness to domestic violence

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Many are doing what they can to help others feel like they are not alone.

Thursday October 12, the Minnehaha County Family Violence Council is holding “Take Back the Night” event. Amy Carter from the Children’s Home Shelter for Family Safety joined us in studio to talk more about the event.

The candlelight walk starts at 6 p.m. You can meet in the Salsbury Science Center lobby on the USF campus. There will also be food, survivor speakers and a ceremony honoring survivors. Parking in lot E or J is free. You can register for the event here.

“Take Back the Night” 2023 (none)

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.