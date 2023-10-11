Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

‘Take Back the Night’ bringing awareness to domestic violence

“Take Back the Night” 2023
“Take Back the Night” 2023(none)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Many are doing what they can to help others feel like they are not alone.

Thursday October 12, the Minnehaha County Family Violence Council is holding “Take Back the Night” event. Amy Carter from the Children’s Home Shelter for Family Safety joined us in studio to talk more about the event.

The candlelight walk starts at 6 p.m. You can meet in the Salsbury Science Center lobby on the USF campus. There will also be food, survivor speakers and a ceremony honoring survivors. Parking in lot E or J is free. You can register for the event here.

“Take Back the Night” 2023
“Take Back the Night” 2023(none)

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 men charged in connection to Mitchell baseball incident
Davin Tukua, 16, was killed in a three-vehicle accident on Saturday afternoon.
16-year-old killed in crash hours before homecoming dance
One dead after shooting incident near Mitchell
The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies responded to a rollover crash near...
Crews respond to fatal rollover crash near Crooks
Sioux Falls police responded to a robbery at Wells Fargo in southwest Sioux Falls Tuesday...
Sioux Falls man arrested after attempting to rob bank

Latest News

The development aims to attract and retain the workforce in Mitchell and is moving forward...
Groundbreaking held for Ridgeview on Foster housing development
Zebra mussels
Zebra mussels found in Big Stone Lake
Storm Lake Elementary School placed on lockdown, juvenile suspects taken into custody
One Sioux Falls: Golf numbers strong; new Elmwood Golf Course Clubhouse previewed
Construction pushes Pierre-Fort Pierre bridge to one lane
Rapid City man arrested after Pierre bridge chase