Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Walmart will close stores during Thanksgiving for fourth year in a row

Walmart announced its stores would close on Thanksgiving again this year.
Walmart announced its stores would close on Thanksgiving again this year.(Walmart Inc. | Walmart Inc.)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Don’t wait until the last minute to do your Thanksgiving shopping at Walmart.

On Tuesday, Walmart posted a video to X, the social media platform formally known as Twitter, with a message talking about how important Thanksgiving is.

To celebrate, the retail chain said its stores will be closed for the holiday for the fourth year in a row.

“Thanksgiving is a special day, and we want our store associates to have the chance to spend it with their families and loved ones,” the post reads.

Walmart is the first large retailer to announce the closing of its doors during the fall holiday, but many more announcements are certain to follow.

The decision to close stores during the holidays became more commonplace during the COVID-19 pandemic, with many brands deciding to do so to thank their employees for their hard work.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 men charged in connection to Mitchell baseball incident
Davin Tukua, 16, was killed in a three-vehicle accident on Saturday afternoon.
16-year-old killed in crash hours before homecoming dance
One dead after shooting incident near Mitchell
The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies responded to a rollover crash near...
Crews respond to fatal rollover crash near Crooks
Sioux Falls police responded to a robbery at Wells Fargo in southwest Sioux Falls Tuesday...
Sioux Falls man arrested after attempting to rob bank

Latest News

‘Take Back the Night’ bringing awareness to domestic violence
‘Take Back the Night’ bringing awareness to domestic violence
Israel is at war with Hamas after unprecedented attacks.
President Biden says Middle East violence is beyond the pale
President Biden says Middle East violence is beyond the pale
Dakota News Now at 5:00
President Joe Biden speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Oct....
Biden calls Hamas attacks in Israel the deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust