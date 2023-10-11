Avera Medical Minute
Zebra mussels found in Big Stone Lake

Zebra mussels
Zebra mussels(Courtesy of ND Game and Fish)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Zebra mussels have been found in yet another body of water in South Dakota.

According to South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks, the aquatic invasive species was found while pulling docks for the winter. Big Stone Lake is on the Minnesota-South Dakota border.

“While pulling docks, one of the dock removal companies reported finding zebra mussels on several structures,” said Aquatic Invasive Species Coordinator Tanner Davis. “The zebra mussels were confirmed by fisheries staff following these findings.”

GFP said the Zebra Mussel Rapid Response Team will now place high-profile signs on access areas, actively engage boaters using the infested water, and reiterate information on decontamination requirements.

Big Stone will now be added to the long list of waterbodies in South Dakota infested with zebra mussels. These include, the Pactola Reservoir, Enemy Swim Lake, Blue Dog Lake, Lake Cochrane, Lake Kampeska, Lake Sharpe, Lake Francis Case, Lewis and Clark Lake, parts of the Missouri River, McCook Lake, South Rush Lake, Lake Yankton, Clear Lake, Lake Mitchell, Roy Lake, the Big Sioux River, Pickerel Lake and Dahme Quarry.

