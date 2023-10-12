Assault victim fights back, suspect arrested at hospital with stab wounds

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An assault victim fought back against four attackers, leading to the arrest of one of the suspects after he showed up to a local hospital with stab wounds. Police are still searching for the other three suspects.

The incident happened around 11:20 p.m. on Wednesday night near Delbridge Drive and Ebenezer Avenue.

A man was riding his bicycle when he noticed a car following him. The car stopped and four men approached and attacked the victim.

The victim, however, fought back with a knife he had in his possession. One suspect was cut by the victim.

All four suspects then fled, but threatened to come back with a gun. A short time later, they did just that. When the victim heard gunshots, he found a safe place to hide and the police were called.

As the initial investigation was ongoing, police were notified that one of the suspects had gone to a local hospital for his stab wounds. This led to the arrest of 28-year-old Joel Guerrero of Sioux Falls. Guerrero was charged with one count of aggravated assault.

The 20-year-old male victim did not suffer serious injuries and is unsure why he was attacked.

Police are still searching for the other three suspects.

