Augie’s Raboin excited for hockey home opener this weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Augustana made Men’s Hockey history in South Dakota this past weekend, becoming the first active Division I program in the state.

Although picking up two losses to Wisconsin and failing to score a goal in either game, head coach Garrett Raboin says the team learned what they needed to address in practice this week.

This all comes as the program is set to hosts it’s first home games in program history, when they take on the Falcons of Bowling Green.

Raboin says while it’s going to be an exciting atmosphere for the university and Sioux Falls, they’re buckling down to get their first win of the year. “There’s a lot going on, and it’s all great. There’s so much excitement. But I think for our guys, they very much got to keep the focus on the task at hand. We’ve challenged our guys with just getting better each game, and that’s really it. I think we’ve just got to go learn some of the lessons from last weekend. We’re addressing those in practice right now. We’ve just got to work to be better each time, each opportunity we have to take the ice on gameday.”

Raboin says they’re especially interested in Bowling Green, who is a CCHA conference opponent. Because of that, he says these two games this weekend will be a big test for the team.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.