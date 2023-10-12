Avera Medical Minute: Can immune boosters, vitamins prevent sickness?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dr. Demetre Skliris with Avera Family Medicine joined Dakota News Now to discuss some misconceptions about immunity boosters and preventing sickness.

Do immunity boosters or vitamins help prevent sickness?

Vitamin C is the most popular remedy for the common cold, but it’s not going to keep you from getting sick.

It’s not all bad news though, The NIH does have the research to show that taking vitamin C increases the level of antioxidants in your blood which can help fight off inflammation.

Immunity boosters are typically taken before an important event or trip, but it’s probably more placebo than actual preemptive medicine.

Is there a place for supplements and boosters?

Nutrients like B12 and Vitamin D are important for strong energy and can help with immunity levels, but they will only help those who are deficient in the first place.

Vitamin Supplements are just that, supplements. They shouldn’t be taken in large doses as too much could lead to digestion issues and deficiencies because your body will stop producing/absorbing vitamins naturally.

How do you naturally boost your immune system?

Eat a healthy diet: a well-rounded diet consisting of fresh fruits and vegetables will strengthen your immune system with all the vitamins it needs

Get moderate exercise: your body will naturally boost its immune system when you get up and move. It doesn’t have to be a lot either, 30 minutes of walking, biking, or lifting some weights consistently will pay dividends to your health.

Make bedtime a priority: even one night of restricted sleep (less than 4 hours) suppresses your immune system and can increase inflammation. Keeping that routine can also help avoid insomnia and other issues with falling asleep.

What else can prevent sickness?

Make sure you have a primary care provider. Having a PCP and regular checkups will help you keep track of your levels and identify any deficiencies.

Regular checkups will also ensure that you are up to date on any vaccinations that can help prevent the spread of sickness like the Flu.

