Calgary Chapel, El Riad Shrine holding prayer vigil for Israel

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With the conflict in Israel nearing the one-week mark, Sioux Falls residents are coming together to offer prayers and support.

Calvary Chapel, alongside Congregation Beth Shalom and the group South Dakotans for Israel, will hold a prayer vigil at the El Riad Shrine in downtown Sioux Falls on Sunday afternoon.

The event serves as a way to bring together the community and start conversations on tough topics, even when we are so far from the violence.

“What we can do is get together to build community, to show support, and to start the conversation in terms of denouncing terrorism and denouncing antisemitism,” said Taly Bialostocki with Mount Zion Congregation.

The vigil runs from 2 to 3 p.m. on Sunday at the El Riad Shrine.

