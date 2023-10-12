Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Calgary Chapel, El Riad Shrine holding prayer vigil for Israel

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With the conflict in Israel nearing the one-week mark, Sioux Falls residents are coming together to offer prayers and support.

Calvary Chapel, alongside Congregation Beth Shalom and the group South Dakotans for Israel, will hold a prayer vigil at the El Riad Shrine in downtown Sioux Falls on Sunday afternoon.

The event serves as a way to bring together the community and start conversations on tough topics, even when we are so far from the violence.

“What we can do is get together to build community, to show support, and to start the conversation in terms of denouncing terrorism and denouncing antisemitism,” said Taly Bialostocki with Mount Zion Congregation.

The vigil runs from 2 to 3 p.m. on Sunday at the El Riad Shrine.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers are on the scene of a “critical incident” unfolding in Glendorado Township, a few...
Five officers shot and wounded in Minnesota, authorities say; suspect arrested
Morgan Bauer
Two people indicted on charges connected to the death and disappearance of Aberdeen woman
2 men charged in connection to Mitchell baseball incident
train
Woman’s body found after fatal train incident in Sioux Falls
The recent loss of a loved one was the cause for even more difficulty than before for one...
Dog rescue nonprofit facing new challenges amidst family tragedy

Latest News

Calgary Chapel, El Riad Shrine holding prayer vigil for Israel
Calgary Chapel, El Riad Shrine holding prayer vigil for Israel
DCI investigating officer-involved shooting in Dell Rapids
DCI investigating officer-involved shooting in Dell Rapids
Bison graze on a snow covered pasture in Corson County.
Federal pilot project will buy local bison meat for tribal food aid
South Dakota State Fair generates over $200,000 in tax revenue