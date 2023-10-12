City holds open house for ‘Coordinated Plan’ public transit

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City of Sioux Falls and Sioux Falls Metropolitan Planning Organization hosted an open house Thursday for the 2023 Coordinated Public Transit Human Services Transportation Plan at the Siouxland Libraries Downtown Library, also known as the Coordinated Plan.

Members of the public were invited to attend to provide comments on the draft.

The purpose of the Coordinated Plan is to identify unmet transportation needs for seniors and those with disabilities, as well as develop strategies to address those needs.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.