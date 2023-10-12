Avera Medical Minute
Dakota News Now launching two new newscasts Monday

Starting Monday, Dakota News Now will provide another 90 minutes of news each morning.
Starting Monday, Dakota News Now will provide another 90 minutes of news each morning.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Starting Monday, Dakota News Now will provide another 90 minutes of news each morning.

Baylee Peterson & Elle Dickau will host a one-hour program each weekday at 9:00 a.m.

It is the region’s only local news program in that time period.

The newscast will feature the latest news and headlines from the morning, but also more interviews and segments about events and activities in the region.

First Alert Meteorologist Aaron Doudna will provide the latest weather forecasts each day.

In addition, Dakota News Now will also provide another half-hour of news every morning at 11:00.

It will be your first look at the news of the day over the lunch hour.

Baylee Peterson will anchor this late morning newscast and First Alert Meteorologists Aaron Doudna and Lexie Merley will provide your daily forecasts.

These two newscasts are months in the making, and part of Dakota News Now’s commitment to providing news when you want it.

“Since the merger of KSFY & KDLT in 2020, we have been looking for additional places to provide local news during the day,” Dakota News Now President & General Manager Jim Berman said. “We’re very excited to launch these new shows, and we think 9:00 and 11:00 are ideal time periods for viewers who are looking for additional news options in the morning.”

With these additional newscasts, Dakota News Now will produce more than 46 hours of news each week.

If you have an upcoming event that you think should be featured, email us at news@dakotanewsnow.com.

