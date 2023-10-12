Avera Medical Minute
DCI investigating officer involved shooting in Dell Rapids

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 9:32 AM CDT
DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred Wednesday in Dell Rapids.

South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley confirms that the DCI, at the request of the South Dakota Highway Patrol, is investigating the shooting.

One person was injured. The Highway Patrol trooper involved was not injured.

Attorney General Jackley said that the DCI is working with local and state law enforcement on the investigation. The Highway Patrol is cooperating in the investigation.

The DCI will process the crime scene, conduct a forensic examination of all collected evidence, interview officers and witnesses, and will review all video cameras from the area.

After the investigation is complete, the DCI will issue a shooting summary.

Jim Coburn- Soap for the Homeless
Someone You Should Know: Giving a hand up, not a hand out
POET Bioproducts Center officially opens with ribbon-cutting ceremony
