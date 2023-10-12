Dog rescue nonprofit facing new challenges amidst family tragedy

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The recent loss of a loved one was the cause for even more difficulty than before for one Brandon nonprofit and now they’re asking for patience and help. B-Squad Dog Rescue helps transport, foster and adopt at-risk dogs. The director and founder, Mandi Haase, received strong support from her husband Daryl. That type of support was important to her who, when necessary, took in dogs at short notice into their own home and so much more. Daryl tragically passed away on September 27th.

Daryl Haase would often say “It’s a beautiful thing.” Since his passing, things have been anything but beautiful.

“He was a very calming presence, not only financially, but emotionally,” explained Misten Long, Mandi’s sister and co-founder of B-Squad. “The loss of that financial support for my sister is going to be huge because she’s going to have to make decisions for the humans in her life where before she could really focus on the dogs. That’s what Daryl enabled her to do.”

Nonprofit dog rescue organizations are not as big as they appear. Volunteer-led organizations like B-Squad rely heavily on families for support.

“You have people who put their heart and soul into the organization and then you’ve got people who love those people and support those people,” said Long. “They’re the shoulder to cry on. They’re the ones cleaning up poop at two a.m. They’re the ones having the job with the benefits so that your wife can be off doing what she loves to do, which is helping to save dogs. That’s what Daryl was for us.”

The void left by Daryl’s passing is huge and it came at a time when care for pets is needed more than ever. Animal shelters across the United States are at or near capacity, making rescue or foster care even more essential. Lauri McFarland got involved as a volunteer with B-Squad over six years ago and now she’s a board member. She has seen first-hand the need for their services grow.

“It is a crisis,” McFarland stated. “That’s the best word to use because daily on Facebook, we can see our partner rescues are screaming for help. They are in crisis. all of them are like that.”

“The need is absolutely enormous,” described Long. “When you live in a rural state like we do, a lot of the counties, a lot of the cities don’t have a comprehensive animal rescue like we have in Sioux Falls. We’re really lucky to have them. People need someone to call when they see a dog in need and we like to be that person.”

Their work goes on despite the difficulties. They’re reminded of why they do this work in the first place: to help at-risk dogs. To them, it’s still a beautiful thing.

“The best part is to be able to see them change and grow, especially the dogs from the breeder situations,” McFarland exclaimed. “They spent their entire life in a cage, they might be two years old, they might be five years old and they have no idea what life is like outside of a kennel. To be able to show them what life is for a dog and how to enjoy it, when you see those baby steps. I’ve had dogs that have been with me for a month before I see them look at me and wag their tail or actually act happy and it makes me cry. I just love it. It’s worth everything.”

“We do really believe they deserve a chance at a happy life,” Long said. “Dogs are too good for us. We don’t deserve them.”

The biggest need they have right now is financial assistance to help pay for vet bills, followed closely by a need for volunteers.

If you want to donate to B-Squad, you can find more information here.

If you want to volunteer with B-Squad, you can fill out the application on their website.

Lastly, if you want to support the family as they deal with the loss of Daryl, you can contribute to a GoFundMe set up for the family.

