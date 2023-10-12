Avera Medical Minute
Driver charged after car vs. bus accident in Sioux Falls

(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls authorities responded to a car versus bus accident Wednesday evening.

The incident happened at the intersection of Bailey St. and Summit Ave. at 5:30 p.m.

Officials report a 2005 Cadillac DeVille was driving west on Bailey and crossed the center line and struck a bus heading east.

Three kids were on the bus. There were no injuries.

The Cadillac driver fled and was later stopped by a deputy.

The driver of the Cadillac — 37-year-old Derrick Schwenn — was charged with Reckless Driving, Failure to Drive on the Right Half of the Roadway, No Insurance, DWI III, Stop Sign Violation, Open Container and Expired License Plate.

The driver was involved in another accident an hour before with a dump truck, which brought his charges up to two counts of Hit and Run.

