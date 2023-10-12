Fort Pierre breaks ground on all-season fish cleaning station

FORT PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota Radio Group News) - Fort Pierre has broken ground on what will be one of several all-season fish cleaning stations in the state.

Nicole Schwinler is one of the people who got the ball rolling to raise money for the project being built by the 5th Avenue boat ramp, but there’s more that’s needed.

Mayor Gloria Hanson says this project is an example of what happens when people in the community work together.

Gerrick McComsey is the owner of Sharpe Enterprises, the company building the all-season fish cleaning station.

The building will be 24 feet by 40 feet and have a price tag of around $240,000 when complete.

Information is provided by Dakota Radio Group News.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.