Fort Pierre breaks ground on all-season fish cleaning station

Fort Pierre has broken ground on what will be one of several all-season fish cleaning stations...
Fort Pierre has broken ground on what will be one of several all-season fish cleaning stations in the state.(Dakota Radio Group News)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FORT PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota Radio Group News) - Fort Pierre has broken ground on what will be one of several all-season fish cleaning stations in the state.

Nicole Schwinler is one of the people who got the ball rolling to raise money for the project being built by the 5th Avenue boat ramp, but there’s more that’s needed.

Mayor Gloria Hanson says this project is an example of what happens when people in the community work together.

Gerrick McComsey is the owner of Sharpe Enterprises, the company building the all-season fish cleaning station.

The building will be 24 feet by 40 feet and have a price tag of around $240,000 when complete.

