High school students spend day learning about teaching

MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) — This not the heyday of the teaching profession, especially in South Dakota.

The state has a severe teacher shortage, and some of the lowest teaching salaries in the nation.

Nationally, the number of new entrants into the teaching profession has decreased by one-third over the past decade.

And then, there are the growing attacks the past few years from politicians, and other groups, about what, and how, things are taught in today’s schools.

All of it, especially the criticism, frustrates Dr. Kevin Smith, an 11th-year associate professor at Dakota State University’s College of Education in Madison. But he is embracing the urgency to fight all of it.

”We need to elevate the teaching profession,” Smith said. “We need people to recognize that teachers are important and they should be valued. And they should be respected.

“Education opens doors for people. It opens doors to get jobs, to do things they’re passionate about, to just expand their world, and to understand the world in ways they wouldn’t understand it. Teaching is so important for those reasons.”

One way DSU and other collegiate institutions in South Dakota is fostering the next generation of teachers is by teaming up with a national organization called Educators Rising, whose mission is the “cultivation of a new generation of highly skilled educators by guiding young people on a path from high school through college and into their teaching careers.”

It is a program that this autumn has reached about 550 high school students in the state. About 30 high schools in South Dakota have signed up for the program. They send students who are interested in becoming teachers to spend a day at participating colleges and learn about the education profession.

On Wednesday, about 120 high schoolers from all over eastern South Dakota — from Winner to Watertown and Brookings to Viborg — came to DSU.

Smith said he learned plenty about his potential students.

“This generation, they’re engaged,” Smith said. “They’re following the news. They’re following trends, and they’re interested in what are they going to do, how are they going to contribute to make the world a better place. And, I think teaching is a great place for that.”

And, yes, Smith said, they are engaged in what’s going on the world via social media. Instead of bemoaning or discouraging teenagers’ short attention spans and constant use of cellular phones, DSU appeared to embrace it in a variety of ways to make the day more interesting and... educational.

While professors used a traditional classroom setting to inform the adolescents about the vocation, a big part of the program was breaking out of the rooms, and doing so in a fun way.

When Dakota News Now arrived, the Kennedy Center — the college’s main building — was full of students laughing and excitedly prowling on a scavenger hunt, which forced them to do things like take a selfie with someone they had never met, and approach DSU faculty members for inspirational quotes.

“You never fail until you stop trying,” is the wisdom of Albert Einstein that Smith provided a student.

It was an example of one of the “overarching messages of the day” that Educators Rising hopes to carry out — the relationship-building between teachers and students.

Beyond sparking and growing kids’ interest in becoming educators, the experience was a recruiting tool for DSU and its College of Education. The same was, or will be, at the other participating Educators Rising institutions. Students receive a glimpse at what life is like on campus.

It appeared Dell Rapids High School junior Bailey Credeur was hooked. Credeur wants to be a high school math teacher.

”Some people say, like, dealing with students can be difficult,” Credeur said. “But, if you get taught the right way, and you go to a nice college like this one, you won’t struggle with that.”

Credeur is also well aware of the relatively low wages teachers make compared to other industries her peers may enter. It does not deter her.

”Even though you’re not getting paid a lot, and not getting a lot of money, you’re still getting paid on the outcome of inspiring kids to be great people in the world,” Credeur said.

Classmate Isaac Tudor wants to be a physical education teacher and cross country coach, and some of that desire has to do with the educators that have influenced him.

“The fact that they encourage you to be your better self is amazing,” Tudor said.

Another member of the DRHS group said Educators Rising program was “fun” and liked how it wasn’t limited to lectures in a classroom. Haley Rydell said the reason why she enjoys school, and the teachers that make her want to go into the profession, is “they’re not just having you sit at your desk for 45 minutes. They’re having you move around.”

But Rydell’s motivation to educate goes well beyond making it entertaining.

“Not everybody has a great place to be at home, so getting them out of their house and being at a nice environment in school — I want to be that for others,” Rydell said.

At one point, one of the Educators Rising students approached Smith in the hallway and said, “you’ve inspired me.” Asked what a remark that means to him, Smith called it “definitely a fulfilling thing to hear.”

“For me, what fills my bucket, in terms of teaching, is knowing I make an impact,” Smith said. “I love thinking about getting the next generation of teachers ready for the classroom. I think everybody, whoever you are, whatever profession you’re in, knowing that you’re impacting people is important.”

