Indictment documents reveal additional details in Morgan Bauer case

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Jonathan Warren and Katelyn Goble are both facing murder and aggravated assault charges in the Morgan Bauer case. Dakota News Now has obtained court documents that reveal additional new information about the case.

The indictment documents detail the charges formally filed by the state of Georgia — Katelyn Goble faces charges of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, tampering with evidence, as well as concealing a death.

Warren faces the same five charges — as well as an additional sixth charge of necrophilia.

The indictments state that the cause of death was strangulation, saying that both Warren and Goble placed their hands around Bauer’s neck.

Bauer was 19 years old when she moved to Georgia from Aberdeen, and her friend Taryn Ryan was the last person to have contact with her before she disappeared.

“I can’t say with how long it’s been ongoing that all this new information was exactly a surprise, but it is heartbreaking,” Ryan said.

Throughout this entire process, family and friends have only been left with questions — and now they’re finally getting some answers.

“For everyone close to her, there’s a sense of relief. It’s one of those things where we could have gone the rest of our lives without getting any answers. So I’m relieved to be out of the unknown,” Ryan said.

However, Ryan believes it’s only just the beginning, as now a possible lengthy legal battle could unfold.

“We’ve already gone through a lot, and it’s only really starting. We’ve still got a long way to go in this process,” Ryan said.

No matter the outcome, finding true closure after losing a close friend is something Ryan doesn’t think she’ll find.

“It’s going to be a lifelong battle of thinking about her and all the anniversaries and lifelong memories that me and her have. Never going to be totally okay. That’s how it goes,” Ryan said.

