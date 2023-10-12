Jimmy Rogers appreciates Hobo Day even though it’s a work week for his team

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It’s homecoming for the top-ranked Jackrabbits of SDSU Saturday when they hosted Northern Iowa in front of another sellout crowd at The Dana.

Jimmy Rogers was on Calling All Sports Tuesday and was very pleased with the complete game effort from his team in Saturday’s win at Illinois State.

And even though his players look at this as another work week, he fully appreciates what Hobo Day means to everyone else. Afterall, he is an alumni too.

SDSU Football Coach Jimmy Rogers says, “Yeah I think it’s just a fun time of the year. The spirit of this university and how many people get into it and the atmosphere that it brings on gameday. That’s what is special about it. You know our guys don’t really have the privilege of living a normal student life with the rigors of football and class so Hobo Day to us is really the game. But we surely appreciate the spirit of the fans and how many people come back for it.”

And even though Northern Iowa has spoiled this party several times in the past, Rogers doesn’t care about the past. He knows it’s another tough opponent and has his team focused on playing well again this week and trying to remain unbeaten and atop the polls in FCS football.

