Mighty Corson Art Players open 41st season with historical drama

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Mighty Corson Art Players (MCAP) are opening their 41st season with a powerful historical drama, They Promised Her the Moon from playwright Laurel Ollstein.

The show starts on Friday, and tickets can be purchased here.

Macie Lupica is the lead actress playing Jerrie Cobb. She and fellow actress Nancy Tapken joined Dakota News Now on Thursday morning to discuss more details about their opening show.

