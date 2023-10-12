October 11th Plays of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Yankton’s Nora Krajewski won long rallies when they mattered the most, taking this point and winning the top flight singles championship in Class AA.

Sioux Falls’ Caroline Titze would not let anything past against SMSU, making the diving save on the Mustang free kick.

Staying cool under pressure, Watertown’s Jake Olson knocked down putt after putt to help the Arrows win the Class AA title, as Olson wins his second individual title.

Tea Area and West Central were tied late in Class A semi-finals, when Aftyn Murray breaks the deadlock with a late goal in the bottom corner to send the Titans to the state championship.

And our top spot this week goes to Sioux Falls Lincoln’s Jack Smith, making the diving one-handed catch and tying the 11AAA record for touchdown catches in a game at five.

And those are your plays of the week.

