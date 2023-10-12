Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

October 11th Plays of the Week

Top plays from Tennis, Soccer, Golf and Football
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Yankton’s Nora Krajewski won long rallies when they mattered the most, taking this point and winning the top flight singles championship in Class AA.

Sioux Falls’ Caroline Titze would not let anything past against SMSU, making the diving save on the Mustang free kick.

Staying cool under pressure, Watertown’s Jake Olson knocked down putt after putt to help the Arrows win the Class AA title, as Olson wins his second individual title.

Tea Area and West Central were tied late in Class A semi-finals, when Aftyn Murray breaks the deadlock with a late goal in the bottom corner to send the Titans to the state championship.

And our top spot this week goes to Sioux Falls Lincoln’s Jack Smith, making the diving one-handed catch and tying the 11AAA record for touchdown catches in a game at five.

And those are your plays of the week.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 men charged in connection to Mitchell baseball incident
Davin Tukua, 16, was killed in a three-vehicle accident on Saturday afternoon.
16-year-old killed in crash hours before homecoming dance
One dead after shooting incident near Mitchell
The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies responded to a rollover crash near...
Crews respond to fatal rollover crash near Crooks
Sioux Falls police responded to a robbery at Wells Fargo in southwest Sioux Falls Tuesday...
Sioux Falls man arrested after attempting to rob bank

Latest News

SDSU's Rogers loves Hobo Day even though it's a work week for his team
SDSU's Rogers enjoys Hobo Day even though it's a work week for his team
October 11th Plays of the Week
October 11th Plays of the Week
Augie hockey excited to host first home game in program history
Augustana Hockey excited to host first game in program history Saturday
Top seeds all advance in AA Girls/Boys Soccer playoffs Tuesday night
Soccer semi-finals see all 4 Girls/Boys top seeds advance to Saturday’s title games
Watertown improves to 17-3 in AA Volleyball with 3-1 win at Lincoln
4th-ranked Watertown Arrows get win at Lincoln in AA volleyball