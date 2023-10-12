Avera Medical Minute
POET Bioproducts Center officially opens with ribbon-cutting ceremony

POET Bioproducts Center officially opens with ribbon-cutting ceremony
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Wednesday for the official opening of the POET Bioproducts Centers on South Dakota State University’s campus.

The new laboratory, located in the research park at SDSU will bring researchers from SDSU and South Dakota School of Mines together with industry partners to scale up innovated biotechnologies and diversify South Dakota’s economy.

“To fully realize the potential of new ideas, universities must engage in public-private partnership. In a different way of doing that, duration, nurturing and building of university research parks like the research park at SDSU,” said SDSU President Barry Dunn.

The center will provide structure and simplicity for private enterprise to collaborate with university scientists to develop cutting-edge, applied biotechnology products.

