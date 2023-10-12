Avera Medical Minute
Rain, Wind, and Cooler Temps

First Alert Weather Days Today, Tomorrow
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 4:14 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Showers and thunderstorms are already moving through southern parts of the region this morning. We’ll continue to see the rain move to the north as the day rolls on. Off-and-on showers and thunderstorms will be possible. The wind will be gusting between 45 and 55 mph. A Wind Advisory will be in effect starting at 10 a.m. and lasting until 7 p.m. Friday. Highs today will hold steady in the 40s and 50s.

We’ll continue to see this storm system spin through our region tonight and through the day Friday. Rain will start to wrap up Friday night for most of us with a few showers lingering into Saturday morning, especially up north. We could see 2 to 3 inches of rain in southern parts of the region once this system is done. If you’re headed out west, they’ll be dealing with snow in the Black Hills. Snowfall amounts in the higher elevations could get up to one foot. Because of this, today and tomorrow will be First Alert Weather Days for the entire Dakota News Now viewing area.

Heading into the weekend, we’ll have a chance for some very light rain on Saturday, but the cloud cover will stick around through much of the weekend. We’ll be in the lower 50s for highs and we’ll warm up a little more next week to the lower to mid 60s with dry weather sticking around.

