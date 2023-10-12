South Dakota State Fair generates over $200,000 in tax revenue

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The 2023 South Dakota State Fair generated $222,108.58 in tax collections.

During this year’s fair, 607 booths were rented to 322 different vendors.

According to the Department of Revenue, the money spent by fairgoers during the five-day event totaled over $2.7 million in revenue.

Even with record-breaking heat, the state has seen consistent revenue from the State Fair over the last several years.

Of the tax collected during the course of the South Dakota State Fair, $113,541.78 was state sales tax, $53,813.43 was Huron’s municipal sales tax, $15,777.19 was Huron’s municipal gross receipts tax, and $38,976.18 was state tourism tax.

