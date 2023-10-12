Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

South Dakota State Fair generates over $200,000 in tax revenue

The walkways and exhibit halls were busy for the for the first day of the 2022 South Dakota...
(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The 2023 South Dakota State Fair generated $222,108.58 in tax collections.

During this year’s fair, 607 booths were rented to 322 different vendors.

According to the Department of Revenue, the money spent by fairgoers during the five-day event totaled over $2.7 million in revenue.

Even with record-breaking heat, the state has seen consistent revenue from the State Fair over the last several years.

Of the tax collected during the course of the South Dakota State Fair, $113,541.78 was state sales tax, $53,813.43 was Huron’s municipal sales tax, $15,777.19 was Huron’s municipal gross receipts tax, and $38,976.18 was state tourism tax.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 men charged in connection to Mitchell baseball incident
Morgan Bauer
Two people indicted on charges connected to the death and disappearance of Aberdeen woman
It’s a crime that while the Sioux Falls Police Department continues to fight against, it can be...
Reminder to lock car doors after southeast Sioux Falls theft
Sioux Falls police responded to a robbery at Wells Fargo in southwest Sioux Falls Tuesday...
Sioux Falls man arrested after attempting to rob bank
Davin Tukua, 16, was killed in a three-vehicle accident on Saturday afternoon.
16-year-old killed in crash hours before homecoming dance

Latest News

Bison graze on a snow covered pasture in Corson County.
Federal pilot project will buy local bison meat for tribal food aid
Starting Monday, Dakota News Now will provide another 90 minutes of news each morning.
Dakota News Now launching two new newscasts Monday
Assault victim fights back, suspect arrested at hospital with stab wounds
train
Woman’s body found after fatal train incident in Sioux Falls