Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Two people indicted on charges connected to the death and disappearance of Aberdeen woman

Morgan Bauer
Morgan Bauer(WANF)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now has learned more about the investigation into an Aberdeen girl’s disappearance in the state of Georgia.

Morgan Bauer’s mother, Sherri Keenan, confirmed Wednesday night that two people are now being held without bond in Newton County, Georgia in connection with Bauer’s case.

Morgan Bauer was 19 years old when she vanished from the Atlanta area in 2016, just days after she arrived.

Inmate records from the Newton County, Georgia Sheriff’s Office show Jonathan Alexander Warren and Katelyn Goble are now facing a slew of charges.

Warren is booked on charges of murder, aggravated assault, tampering with evidence, and concealing the death of another. Goble is booked on charges of tampering with evidence and concealing the death of another.

Warren and Goble were arrested this past summer.

In a Facebook Group created to update on her daughter’s case, Keenan writes: “What I can say is that myself and our families are going through a devastating time. Please be patient with us and understand I/we can’t share any more information as this is an ongoing investigation. Believe me when I tell you, everyone is doing all they can to see that Morgan gets the justice she deserves.”

Dakota News Now will have more information on this developing story as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 men charged in connection to Mitchell baseball incident
Davin Tukua, 16, was killed in a three-vehicle accident on Saturday afternoon.
16-year-old killed in crash hours before homecoming dance
One dead after shooting incident near Mitchell
The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies responded to a rollover crash near...
Crews respond to fatal rollover crash near Crooks
Sioux Falls police responded to a robbery at Wells Fargo in southwest Sioux Falls Tuesday...
Sioux Falls man arrested after attempting to rob bank

Latest News

High school students spend day learning about teaching
The recent loss of a loved one was the cause for even more difficulty than before for one...
Dog rescue nonprofit facing new challenges amidst family tragedy
Summit Carbon Solutions offers grants, landowners skeptical
Summit Carbon Solutions offers grants, landowners skeptical
Summit Carbon Solutions offers grants, landowners skeptical