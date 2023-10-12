Two people indicted on charges connected to the death and disappearance of Aberdeen woman

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now has learned more about the investigation into an Aberdeen girl’s disappearance in the state of Georgia.

Morgan Bauer’s mother, Sherri Keenan, confirmed Wednesday night that two people are now being held without bond in Newton County, Georgia in connection with Bauer’s case.

Morgan Bauer was 19 years old when she vanished from the Atlanta area in 2016, just days after she arrived.

Inmate records from the Newton County, Georgia Sheriff’s Office show Jonathan Alexander Warren and Katelyn Goble are now facing a slew of charges.

Warren is booked on charges of murder, aggravated assault, tampering with evidence, and concealing the death of another. Goble is booked on charges of tampering with evidence and concealing the death of another.

Warren and Goble were arrested this past summer.

In a Facebook Group created to update on her daughter’s case, Keenan writes: “What I can say is that myself and our families are going through a devastating time. Please be patient with us and understand I/we can’t share any more information as this is an ongoing investigation. Believe me when I tell you, everyone is doing all they can to see that Morgan gets the justice she deserves.”

Dakota News Now will have more information on this developing story as it becomes available.

