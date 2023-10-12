White Cane Safety Day: Yield for canes and guide dogs
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - White Cane Safety Day is Sunday, Oct. 15.
Nick Pavel joined us in-studio to talk about a celebration event happening on Saturday, Oct. 14.
The South Dakota Association of the Blind is putting on the event, which starts at 10:00 a.m. at China Express in Sioux Falls.
There will be a walk from Western Ave. to Kiwanis Ave.
Following the walk, there will be a speaker at China Express.
