Harrisburg and Washington win battles of ranked AA Volleyball teams
Tigers and Warriors win as 4 ranked teams tangle
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 11:40 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
HARRISBURG and SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Gabi Zachariasen’s 22 kills helped #1AA Harrisburg stay unbeaten with a 3-0 win over #5AA Aberdeen, although the Golden Eagles pushed the Tigers to the limit in the 3rd set 30-28.
At the Washington gym, the #3AA Warriors edged #4AA Watertown 3-1. It was 2nd match in 3 nights in Sioux Falls for the Arrows who are now 17-4. Washington improves to 16-2.
