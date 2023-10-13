Jackson County Central keeps perfect record with big win over Luverne

JACKSON, MN (Dakota News Now) -The bad weather didn’t bother the Huskies of Jackson County Central Thursday night when they hosted Luverne in a constant rain.

The home team forced turnovers and capitalized on them including a fumble recovery off a punt by Aiven Farmer in the end zone for a touchdown. He also had a big sack early in the game that led to a score by Clay Malchow and A 14-0 lead at the half. The Huskies scored 3 more times after intermission for the 34-0 win. They improve to 7-0 and Luverne drops to 4-3.

Jackson County Central finishes up the regular season next Wednesday at Pipestone.

