Jaycees Feargrounds haunted house opens on Friday the 13th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Edith Arneson with The Jaycees Feargrounds joined Dakota News Now to discuss the opening of their haunted house on Friday the 13th.

The Jaycees Feargrounds is the Sioux Falls Jaycees’ haunted house project, and the largest fundraiser and volunteer driver for the Sioux Falls Jaycees chapter. The haunted house is located at the W.H Lyons Fairgrounds, and is open to the community every year in October.

The Sioux Falls Jaycees have run their Haunted House project since 1974. Previously known as the Sioux Falls Jaycees Haunted House, the haunted house rebranded as the Jaycees Feargrounds in 2019 as an effort to give the haunt a unique identity and keep the project relevant in today’s haunted attractions industry.

