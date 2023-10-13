Avera Medical Minute
Lincoln County officials want more information on proposed state penitentiary site

The South Dakota Department of Corrections agreed to purchase 320 acres of land in Lincoln...
The South Dakota Department of Corrections agreed to purchase 320 acres of land in Lincoln County to build a new state penitentiary.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners is calling on the South Dakota Department of Corrections to provide more information on a proposed men’s prison.

Last week, the DOC announced it had agreed to buy 320 acres of land south of Harrisburg for the facility. The land is already owned by the state of South Dakota through the Office of School and Public Land. The land is currently an open field with no infrastructure in place, including sewage.

According to the DOC, “the new prison will hold up to 1,500 offenders. The site location, utilities, and other needs are similar to a town of 1,500 people. The prison will have a secured perimeter with multiple fences and security measures.” It would also employ more than 400 staff members.

The Lincoln County Commission Office has made a formal request to the DOC to get more information on the facility for planning and zoning as well as addressing community concerns.

Lincoln County residents voiced their concerns about the project during Tuesday’s county commission meeting, while commissioner said they didn’t learn about the selected location until it was made public.

Dakota News Now spoke with a Lincoln County resident and Lincoln County Commissioner Michael Poppens, who said, “We have absolutely no say in any of this. Our role is to, if they did pick a site in Lincoln County, is to try to adjust the area that’s going to be around it.”

