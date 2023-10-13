Lincoln County officials want more information on proposed state penitentiary site

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners is calling on the South Dakota Department of Corrections to provide more information on a proposed men’s prison.

Last week, the DOC announced it had agreed to buy 320 acres of land south of Harrisburg for the facility. The land is already owned by the state of South Dakota through the Office of School and Public Land. The land is currently an open field with no infrastructure in place, including sewage.

According to the DOC, “the new prison will hold up to 1,500 offenders. The site location, utilities, and other needs are similar to a town of 1,500 people. The prison will have a secured perimeter with multiple fences and security measures.” It would also employ more than 400 staff members.

The Lincoln County Commission Office has made a formal request to the DOC to get more information on the facility for planning and zoning as well as addressing community concerns.

As a key stakeholder, Lincoln County needs further information from the DOC in order to adequately address our community’s concerns in and around this proposed facility as well as ensure our Planning and Zoning Department can adequately prepare for this change in land use. Additionally, our next 20-year Comprehensive Plan is currently under review and development by the Lincoln County Planning Commission. They will also need this information to ensure they can account for it in implementing zoning regulations, subdivision regulations, capital improvements plans, and other related policies in and around this facility for the future.

Lincoln County residents voiced their concerns about the project during Tuesday’s county commission meeting, while commissioner said they didn’t learn about the selected location until it was made public.

Dakota News Now spoke with a Lincoln County resident and Lincoln County Commissioner Michael Poppens, who said, “We have absolutely no say in any of this. Our role is to, if they did pick a site in Lincoln County, is to try to adjust the area that’s going to be around it.”

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.