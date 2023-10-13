Avera Medical Minute
LIVE at 4:45 p.m.: Metro Sports TV broadcasts Brandon Valley vs. Jefferson, Lincoln vs. Washington football games

Metro Sports TV broadcasts high school games from across the Sioux Falls area.
Metro Sports TV broadcasts high school games from across the Sioux Falls area.(MGN Online)
By Dakota News Now staff
Updated: 30 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Brandon Valley football team will take on Jefferson before Lincoln and Washington face off Friday night, and Metro Sports TV is broadcasting the games live.

The livestream of the Brandon Valley vs. Jefferson game is available in the video player below and begins at 4:45 p.m. on Oct. 13.

The livestream of the Lincoln vs. Washington game is available in the video player below and begins at 7:45 p.m. on Oct. 13.

