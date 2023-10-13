Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Man known for iconic holiday displays dies falling off ladder decorating home

The Beaver Dam community is mourning the loss of Jeff Omen, a beloved man who is described as an icon in the area. (WMTV)
By Shaina Nijhawan and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) – A man in Wisconsin known for his iconic Halloween decorations died Monday falling from a ladder while decorating his house.

Jeff Omen often wore a skull-covered hat and had a zest for life.

His friend Mary Meyer said she was a little intimidated by him at first impression.

“I didn’t know what kind of person he was and made me a little nervous just seeing how he dressed. I mean, looks are definitely deceiving,” Meyer said.

“He has a heart of gold like he would do anything for anyone, he would talk to anyone, give the shirt off his back for anyone. Just very kind, just very kind person.”

Beloved Beaver Dam man remembered for iconic Halloween display
Beloved Beaver Dam man remembered for iconic Halloween display(WMTV)

Omen’s girlfriend Sall Schaefer said kids would drag their parents to look at the one-of-a-kind holiday decorations he put out every year.

“He did a lot of stuff for the community … he’s kind of like an icon,” Schaefer said.

Meyer said Omen threw huge Halloween parties and spent hours getting his house ready for the spooky season.

“He also decorated his house for Christmas that it was an icon of our city also. So just remember how he loved his community and he wanted to spread the joy to everyone,” Meyer said.

Copyright 2023 WMTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers are on the scene of a “critical incident” unfolding in Glendorado Township, a few...
5 drug task force officers and a man hurt in gunbattle at home in rural Minnesota
train
Update: Police have identified woman in fatal train incident
Update: Two more suspects arrested after assault victim fights back with knife
Morgan Bauer
Two people indicted on charges connected to the death and disappearance of Aberdeen woman
The recent loss of a loved one was the cause for even more difficulty than before for one...
Dog rescue nonprofit facing new challenges amidst family tragedy

Latest News

FILE - According to the report, the buggy fell on top of the horse that was pulling it.
Woman killed, man injured after pickup crashes into Amish buggy
Officers are on the scene of a “critical incident” unfolding in Glendorado Township, a few...
Minnesota man who shot 5 officers told wife it was ‘his day to die,’ according to complaint
A teacher was killed and others were wounded in a France school knife attack on Friday....
Several people in custody over school stabbing that left 1 dead, 3 injured, French prosecutor says
President Biden delivers remarks on his administration's economic agenda and plans for clean...
LIVE: Biden discusses economic agenda, clean energy initiatives
Smoke rises following Israeli airstrikes in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip on Thursday, Oct. 12,...
Palestinians flee northern Gaza after Israel orders 1 million to evacuate as ground attack looms