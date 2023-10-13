Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Parker McCollum to perform at the Sanford PREMIER Center

Parker McCollum to perform in Sioux Falls
Parker McCollum to perform in Sioux Falls(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Country music singer Parker McCollum will headline at the PREMIER Center next summer.

The South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation will present the show on June 22, 2024.

McCollum is a singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist that is quickly becoming one of country music’s new starts. On May 12, McCollum released the album Never Enough, which features the gold-certified single “Handle on You.” Songs from McCollum like “Pretty Heart” and “To Be Loved By You” have also reached No. 1.

McCollum has been named the ‘Artist to Watch’ by Rolling Stone, Billboard and more. McCollum earned his first ACM Award for New Male Artist of the Year in 2022.

McCollum will be joined by special guest Warren Zeiders. Tickets begin at $49.50 plus fees and go on sale starting at 10 a.m. on October 20th at Ticketmaster.com.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers are on the scene of a “critical incident” unfolding in Glendorado Township, a few...
5 drug task force officers and a man hurt in gunbattle at home in rural Minnesota
train
Woman’s body found after fatal train incident in Sioux Falls
Assault victim fights back, suspect arrested at hospital with stab wounds
Morgan Bauer
Two people indicted on charges connected to the death and disappearance of Aberdeen woman
The recent loss of a loved one was the cause for even more difficulty than before for one...
Dog rescue nonprofit facing new challenges amidst family tragedy

Latest News

Metro Sports TV broadcasts high school games from across the Sioux Falls area.
LIVE at 4:45 p.m.: Metro Sports TV broadcasts Brandon Valley vs. Jefferson, Lincoln vs. Washington football games
Dakota News Now launching two new newscasts Monday
Dakota News Now launching two new newscasts Monday
Jaycees Feargrounds haunted house opens on Friday the 13th
Jaycees Feargrounds haunted house opens on Friday the 13th
Jaycees Feargrounds haunted house opens on Friday the 13th
Jaycees Feargrounds haunted house opens on Friday the 13th