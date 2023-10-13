Parker McCollum to perform at the Sanford PREMIER Center

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Country music singer Parker McCollum will headline at the PREMIER Center next summer.

The South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation will present the show on June 22, 2024.

McCollum is a singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist that is quickly becoming one of country music’s new starts. On May 12, McCollum released the album Never Enough, which features the gold-certified single “Handle on You.” Songs from McCollum like “Pretty Heart” and “To Be Loved By You” have also reached No. 1.

McCollum has been named the ‘Artist to Watch’ by Rolling Stone, Billboard and more. McCollum earned his first ACM Award for New Male Artist of the Year in 2022.

McCollum will be joined by special guest Warren Zeiders. Tickets begin at $49.50 plus fees and go on sale starting at 10 a.m. on October 20th at Ticketmaster.com.

