Sioux Falls woman hit with cattle prod, questions dog trainer’s methods

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -If Ali Christians could turn back time, she would have listened to her gut.

“I was responsible for those dogs, and he hurt me and them,” she said.

She booked an appointment for help with two of her dogs who were fighting. The trainer took her, her friend, and the dogs to his room.

“It was a weird downstairs area, and you could hear other dogs in kennels crying,” said Christians.

When Ali was instructed to let go of the leashes, she had questions.

“Shouldn’t they have muzzles on them? ‘Nope, I got it under control,’ said Christians.

And that’s when she saw a cattle prod.

“And I go, I’m not comfortable with this. And he goes, get them to fight, and I did not get them to fight, so he got them to fight,” said Christians.

Ali was caught between the dogs, the trainer, and a cattle prod.

“And shocked him. He went behind me and was sitting here, and cattle prodded me on my leg,” said Christians.

Her friend suffered from a dog bite from the incident and went to the hospital.

“In the emergency room, they have to call animal control. They came and picked up Ludo, and unfortunately, he was put to sleep,” said Christians.

Her other dog, Marshon, went missing a few days later. She believes he was stolen.

“I would really like to have my dog back,” said Christians. She welcomes any tips on finding her dog by calling 605-423-0523.

Ali replays what happened in her mind and can’t believe what happened.

A former Sioux Falls Animal Control officer, Missy John, says she saw similar heartbreaking cases during her 15-year career.

“There’s no regulation for dog training in South Dakota, and there’s not in many states,” Missy John. “You will find trainers that are old school and uneducated that will use those types of tools as well.”

She remembers investigating an animal cruelty case with a trainer and asking how he was going to care for an injured dog.

“He was going to put her down; he just hadn’t had time to shoot her yet,” said John.

Other trainers like Maggie Kaiser sees the harm done to pets subjected to fear and pain.

“These animals were taught that humans are scary and unpredictable. And so now we had to fix that conditioned emotional response in them so that we can change their behaviors,” said Kaiser.

If more assistance is needed, they can consult with a veterinarian and can loop in a veterinary behaviorist.

Kaiser offers insight on how to find a good dog trainer.

“You want to make sure you’re working with a certified trainer that has a background in the issues that you’re facing, and you want to make sure that their certification requires continuing education credits, which are science-based,” said Kaiser.

Ask questions.

“What is your educational background? What tools do you use with dogs, if any, and when? And then I always like to get references as well,” said Kaiser.

Ali shares what she learned the hard way.

“Ask to see their dogs if their dogs are hidden, or the dogs that they’re working with are hidden; that’s a red flag,” said Christians.

You can ask for a referral from your vet.

“The minute you feel like that is not a good thing for you to be in, get out of there, and your dog will be able to tell you, too, when they’re uncomfortable,” said Christians.

