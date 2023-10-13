Avera Medical Minute
South Dakota minimum wage will increase January 1st

South Dakota Department of Labor logo(South Dakota Dept. of Labor)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The state minimum wage will increase from $10.80 an hour to $11.20 an hour effective Jan. 1, 2024.

The minimum wage is annually adjusted by any increase in the cost of living, as measured in the Consumer Price Index published by the U.S. Department of Labor.

The hourly minimum wage for tipped employees will be $5.60/hour effective Jan. 1, 2024, half the minimum wage for non-tipped employees. Wages and tips combined must equal at least the minimum wage.

These increases will apply to all South Dakota employers, with some limited exceptions.

