USF names Jon Hart as new athletics director

The University of Sioux Falls has found it’s next athletic director. In an announcement Friday,...
The University of Sioux Falls has found it’s next athletic director. In an announcement Friday, the university named Jon Hart as it’s sixth athletic director in school history.(Dakota News Now)
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The University of Sioux Falls has found it’s next athletic director. In an announcement Friday, the university named Jon Hart as it’s sixth athletic director in school history.

Hart most recently served as the athletic director at Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell. Hart will officially start on January 1, 2024. He is replacing Pam Gohl, who stepped down in August and is now the deputy athletic director at Minnesota State University Moorhead.

Hart served as athletic director at Dakota Wesleyan for seven years, and raised over $900,000 annually while overseeing 18 sports with over 450 student-athletes. He assisted in securing a $40 million campaign for DWU Athletics throughout four years, plus an additional $12 million campaign for athletic facilities.

With Hart at the helm, Dakota Wesleyan secured their first national championships in 2018 and 2019, and continue to be within the top half of the NAUA Learfield Cup national standings.

“As the University of Sioux Falls embarked upon its search for our new athletic director, and due in no small part to the significance of this important role in shaping the lives of our student-athletes and providing positive ambassadorship for the greater University, we sought an individual that demonstrated commitment to sensibly grounded leadership and the ability to build productive and healthy relationships,” USF President Brett Bradfield stated. “Beyond those baseline qualities, Jon demonstrated his steadfast commitment to creating positive experiences for student-athletes in alignment with the institution’s core mission, as well as an incredibly strong work ethic necessary for this role. Jon’s commitment to his faith and Christian higher education, including his belief about the integration of this faith component into the athletic experience, aligns with the mission-centric purposes of the University. We feel very fortunate to have found Jon Hart who checked all of those boxes for USF.”

Speaking after the announcement, Hart said it was a difficult choice to move on from Dakota Wesleyan. But he said the opportunities at USF for him and his family were too much to pass on.

“It’s a bittersweet deal, leaving a place I really love such and coming to a place where I feel has a lot of opportunity ahead. And the family dynamic was part of it for me too. My wife has been commuting to work here in Sioux Falls for quite a few years,” Hart said. “So when this job came open, I really felt like it was a good opportunity that I needed to seek out. Obviously, the search process went really well and I’m happy to be here.”

Prior to being named athletic director in 2016 at Dakota Wesleyan, Hart spent four years as the associate athletic director where he help DWU navigate an overall rebrand. He served as athletic director chair for the Great Plains Athletic Conference, and has been the NAIA Athletic Directors Association representative for the GPAC since 2019.

A former football and baseball athlete for the Tigers, Hart graduated from Dakota Wesleyan with a bachelor’s degree in sports management and business in 2011, and again in 2012 with a master’s degree in administration and educational policy.

