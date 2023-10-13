Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Wayne State gets sweep of Augustana in NSIC Volleyball at Elmen Center

Top-ranked Wildcats’ power was the difference in the 3-0 win over Vikings
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 11:39 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Augustana volleyball team battled with the No. 1-ranked Wayne State Wildcats on Thursday night inside the Elmen Center, ultimately falling 25-20, 25-15, 25-23.

The loss brings the Vikings to 7-10 overall and 4-5 in the NSIC, while the Wildcats rise to 18-1 overall and 9-0 in conference action.

Kia Kriener led the Vikings with 13 kills on the night, while Maya Wente added 10 and a pair of solo blocks. Erika Bute had a team-high 14 digs, while Lucy Bartee had 10 digs and 39 assists. Callie Hohenhaus led the defense with three blocks to go along with six kills.

The Vikings jumped to an early lead in set one, taking the first two points before leaking out to an 8-7 advantage following a Kriener kill. Six of the next eight points fell in favor of WSC to give them a 13-10 lead. After going back and forth before a Hohenhaus kill brought AU within two at 18-16, the Wildcats rattled off three straight points to take a 21-16 lead. The Vikings would get back within two at 22-20, but three straight WSC points closed the set and gave them a 1-0 advantage.

In set two, AU would lead as late as 7-6, and were within one at 13-12, but the Wildcats surged to a 9-1 run, giving them a 22-13 lead. After a Viking point, WSC scored three of the final four points to close out the set and give themselves a 2-0 lead.

Set three was a battle, with the Vikings ultimately leading 7-6 through 13 points. The Wildcats responded with a 6-1 run to jump ahead 12-8, but AU answered with a 6-2 run to tie the match at 14-14. Neither team could gain separation from there, seeing nine ties from that point until 23-23, but WSC closed the match, as their 23rd point was part of a 3-0 run to close the match.

The Vikings head two blocks north on Saturday, taking on Sioux Falls inside the Stewart Center at 2 p.m. on Saturday

Recap Courtesy Augustana Athletics

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers are on the scene of a “critical incident” unfolding in Glendorado Township, a few...
5 drug task force officers and a man hurt in gunbattle at home in rural Minnesota
train
Woman’s body found after fatal train incident in Sioux Falls
Morgan Bauer
Two people indicted on charges connected to the death and disappearance of Aberdeen woman
Assault victim fights back, suspect arrested at hospital with stab wounds
The recent loss of a loved one was the cause for even more difficulty than before for one...
Dog rescue nonprofit facing new challenges amidst family tragedy

Latest News

Harrisburg and Washington get wins in battle of ranked teams in AA Volleyball
Harrisburg and Washington win battles of ranked AA Volleyball teams
Jackson County Central stays unbeaten with big win over Luverne
Jackson County Central stays unbeaten with win over Luverne
Augie falls to top-ranked Wayne State in 3 sets at Elmen Center
Wayne State sweeps Augustana in NSIC Volleyball at Elmen Center
Augie hockey excited to host first home game in program history
Augie’s Raboin excited for hockey home opener this weekend
SDSU's Rogers loves Hobo Day even though it's a work week for his team
Jimmy Rogers appreciates Hobo Day even though it’s a work week for his team