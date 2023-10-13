Wayne State gets sweep of Augustana in NSIC Volleyball at Elmen Center

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Augustana volleyball team battled with the No. 1-ranked Wayne State Wildcats on Thursday night inside the Elmen Center, ultimately falling 25-20, 25-15, 25-23.

The loss brings the Vikings to 7-10 overall and 4-5 in the NSIC, while the Wildcats rise to 18-1 overall and 9-0 in conference action.

Kia Kriener led the Vikings with 13 kills on the night, while Maya Wente added 10 and a pair of solo blocks. Erika Bute had a team-high 14 digs, while Lucy Bartee had 10 digs and 39 assists. Callie Hohenhaus led the defense with three blocks to go along with six kills.

The Vikings jumped to an early lead in set one, taking the first two points before leaking out to an 8-7 advantage following a Kriener kill. Six of the next eight points fell in favor of WSC to give them a 13-10 lead. After going back and forth before a Hohenhaus kill brought AU within two at 18-16, the Wildcats rattled off three straight points to take a 21-16 lead. The Vikings would get back within two at 22-20, but three straight WSC points closed the set and gave them a 1-0 advantage.

In set two, AU would lead as late as 7-6, and were within one at 13-12, but the Wildcats surged to a 9-1 run, giving them a 22-13 lead. After a Viking point, WSC scored three of the final four points to close out the set and give themselves a 2-0 lead.

Set three was a battle, with the Vikings ultimately leading 7-6 through 13 points. The Wildcats responded with a 6-1 run to jump ahead 12-8, but AU answered with a 6-2 run to tie the match at 14-14. Neither team could gain separation from there, seeing nine ties from that point until 23-23, but WSC closed the match, as their 23rd point was part of a 3-0 run to close the match.

The Vikings head two blocks north on Saturday, taking on Sioux Falls inside the Stewart Center at 2 p.m. on Saturday

Recap Courtesy Augustana Athletics

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.