Wind and Rain Continue Today

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Off-and-on showers and thunderstorms will be possible as we head through the rest of today and into tonight. The wind will be gusting between 45 and 55 mph. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 7 p.m.

We’ll continue to see this storm system spin through our region throughout the day today. Rain will start to wrap up tonight, for most of us, with a few showers lingering into Saturday morning, especially in the eastern parts of the area. If you’re headed out to any football games tonight, you’ll want to make sure you have the umbrella and the rain jacket so you can stay dry and warm! Today will still be a First Alert Weather Day for the entire Dakota News Now viewing area. The wind and rain are still going to be disruptive for your day.

Heading into the weekend, we’ll have a chance for some very light rain Saturday morning, but the cloud cover will stick around through much of the weekend. We’ll be in the low 50s for highs. We’ll warm up a little more next week, to the low to mid 60s with dry weather sticking around.

