2 dead after Sioux City crash, police looking for driver

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - An SUV struck a car Friday evening that resulted in the death of two people.

According to the Sioux City Police Department, the SUV was traveling west on 6th street going over the speed limit when it ran a red light. At the same time a car was heading north on Wesley parkway when the SUV collided with the car.

Police say the crash resulted in both vehicles going off the road and hitting a traffic signal pole. The driver and passenger of the car did not survive the crash while police say the SUV driver fled the scene on foot.

Anyone with information on the driver should contact the Sioux City Police Department.

