20 Governors, including Noem, send letter to Biden supporting Israel

On Friday, Governor Noem joined with 19 Republican Governors to send a letter to President Biden expressing support for Israel and calling on the federal government to take action.(MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Friday, Governor Noem joined with 19 Republican Governors to send a letter to President Biden expressing support for Israel and calling on the federal government to take action.

“We pledge our steadfast support to our ally Israel following the appalling attacks perpetrated against Israel’s sovereignty and innocent civilians on October 7, 2023,” wrote Governor Noem and her colleagues. “We write today to make clear that our states absolutely condemn these heinous acts of terrorism led by Iran-backed Hamas and proudly stand Israel and the Jewish people.”

The full letter can be read below.

