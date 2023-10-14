3M in Brookings breaks ground on multi-million dollar expansion

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One of the largest manufacturers in South Dakota that employs more than 1,000 people broke ground on a multi-million dollar expansion on Friday.

3M began the process of a $158 million plant expansion in Brookings and over the next three years, the investment could reach over $400 million.

The project includes 16 additional shipping docks, warehouse growth, and additional manufacturing, laboratory, and office space.

As a long-standing member of the Brookings community, operating since 1971, the growth is a welcome sight as 3M prepares for a stage of transition.

”We’ve talked about the fact that we’ve been here for more than half a century, and that’s not lost on us,” said 3M vice president Jeff Levers. “This is our oldest and largest healthcare plant in the world. It is the plant where everything started, and it’s the plant where we see everything going forward. So I think it’s important for us to recognize not only the 1,700 products that come out of this facility but also to recognize that we’re at an important construct with us right now with us as a company. Our healthcare business is spinning. We’re coming out of 3M.”

Levers was referring to the healthcare side of 3M breaking out into its own independent company early next year that will instantly become one of the top 10 largest med-tech companies in the world.

“For us, it’s additional capacity to grow more products, and puts more machines in place,” said valve stream manager Traynor Lean. “It’s going to be larger warehouses, giving us additional sterilization capacity as well as additional coders. Again, the ability to make more products.”

The facility operating out of Brookings is 3M’s largest producer of healthcare products and with the expansion completed in the coming years, that is only expected to grow.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.