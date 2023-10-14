Bridge near Huron dedicated to veteran who served in Iraq

HURON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Saturday, the James River Bridge on Highway 14 near Huron was dedicated to a Huron native who lost his life while serving in Iraq in 2007.

Thomas Martin was the only member of his unit who was killed during an insurgent attack.

His family attended Saturday’s ceremony and his mother detailed why it was such an important day.

“For the past 16 years as we look back on the 14th of October each year, we try to celebrate his life,” said Candy Martin. “We focus on The celebration that he lived and died for doing something that was bigger than himself. For us, this is a very emotional day, but it’s also a great day of celebrating that once there was a little boy named Thomas Martin and we are so honored that South Dakota does this for the fallen.”

Naming bridges in honor of combat veterans who were killed in action has been an initiative of Governor Noem and the Departments of Military, Transportation, and Veteran’s Affairs.

