Correctional officers report third inmate assault in 2 months at State Pen

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now has learned of an attack on a correctional officer that happened Saturday at the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls.

Correctional Officers told our I-team that Corporal Jesse Perry was in a verbal argument with an inmate. The conflict grew and the inmate attacked Perry, causing numerous facial injuries. Officers stated the incident happened around noon and Perry was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

“We have been made aware of the situation but have not been requested to investigate at this time. We will provide whatever assistance the Department of Corrections requests with respect to any investigation.”

We’ve also reached out to the South Dakota Department of Corrections and await their response.

We spoke with several correctional officers outside of the Penitentiary who believe Perry’s injuries are not life-threatening.

Back in August, two separate assaults on correctional officers happened within a few days of each other at the State Penitentiary.

This is a developing story and we will have more information as it becomes available.

